Federal Law Enforcement Swings in With Unfamiliar Speed to Crack Down on Ukraine War Leaker

Federal Law Enforcement Swings in With Unfamiliar Speed to Crack Down on Ukraine War LeakerTucker Carlson: "Now keep in mind, as it turns out, we still don't know where Jeffrey Epstein got hundreds of millions of dollars. We have no idea, nor do we know what he did for a living."

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1646673964884713476?s=20