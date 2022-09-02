Joe Biden's Insane Speech of September 2022 With Commentary by Kevin J. Johnston

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Joe Biden is NUTS. The Democrats are NUTS. This is the worst and most dangerous presidential address and speech in the history of the United States. I had to make commentary on this as a warning to Americans to shut this party down NOW before it's too late.
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