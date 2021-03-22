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SMHP: 322 Skull And Bones Exposed [22.03.2021}
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143 views • March 22, 2021
Skull and Bones, also known as The Order, Order 322 or The Brotherhood of Death is an undergraduate senior secret student society at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The oldest senior class society at the university, Skull and Bones has become a cultural institution known for its powerful alumni and various conspiracy theories. It is one of the "Big Three" societies at Yale, the other two being Scroll and Key and Wolf's Head Society.[1]
The society's alumni organization, the Russell Trust Association, owns the organization's real estate and oversees the membership. The society is known informally as "Bones", and members are known as "Bonesmen", "Members of The Order" or "Initiated to The Order".[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skull_and_Bones
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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Truth Center - https://www.youtube.com/user/Ramboftw26
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Nicholson - https://www.nicholson1968.com/
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End Song
Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
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Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”. According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed. Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube
The society's alumni organization, the Russell Trust Association, owns the organization's real estate and oversees the membership. The society is known informally as "Bones", and members are known as "Bonesmen", "Members of The Order" or "Initiated to The Order".[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skull_and_Bones
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together.
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...............................................
Truth Center - https://www.youtube.com/user/Ramboftw26
................................
Nicholson - https://www.nicholson1968.com/
................................
End Song
Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
...............................................
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”. According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed. Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube
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