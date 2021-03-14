COVID is a Religious Cult

Where there is no TV, there is no COVID. The brainwashing from TV and other media is what causes people to join the religious cult. This may be the beginning of the false world wide religion found in the Holy Bible book of Revelation. Get your information from people like Dr Sherri Tenpenny, someone that will tell you the truth. Today we have on earth the worst evil people and seducers since apostle Paul told about it. There seems to be no time for any kind of expedient thing because there are so many tasks in the average life that take up time. I say it’s time for that to end. I think I have some answers that will redeem us the time.