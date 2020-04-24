AMERICAN COMPANIES SELLING OUT TO CHINA ** Part 2/2- Tucker Interviews Globalist Company Exec

** Previous Globalist Presidential Administrations have dismantled America’s economic infrastructure through Offshoring jobs and manufacturing to other countries, primarily to China, under (NAFTA)and the WTO agreements.

The Economic Shutdown due to the Covid-19 Hoax has been intentional to allow China to eclipse the U.S. in economic power. How exactly did that happen? It didn't happen by itself. As Barack Obama might have said, they had a lot of help from American companies. First among them is a company called McKinsey & Company. How did they do it, and how can we hold them accountable?

Governor Andrew Cuomo has decided he does not trust the Trump administration to come up with a safe and sensible plan to reopen the economy of New York. He isn’t turning to his own health officials or his own economic advisors for counsel. Instead he’s hired a firm called McKinsey & Company to devise the plan forward.

What is McKinsey & Company? More than any other company in America, McKinsey & Company serves as a training ground for the leaders of our professional class. Like the alumni it produces, the company produces nothing, the only thing it sells is advice usually at a very high price. People who work there are called consultants.

If you are wondering now why so many of our institutions in American life have been so utterly corrupted and undermined by the government of China, McKinsey & Company is a big part of the reason. For close to thirty years they have played a leading role in urging American companies to shift their factories, jobs and expertise all overseas to China.

That seems like a normal practice now but for most of the twentieth century it was not. Globalism was not considered a business model. GM designed its cars in American factories using American parts and in the end mostly sold those cars in America. This is pretty much the rule across American industry.

Companies got rich doing it and America got a lot stronger in the process. The middle class which worked in those factories was vibrant and self-sufficient. The nation gained technological and industrial expertise as well as security. No foreign country to threaten to cut off our supply of medicine or machine tools, we made them ourselves.

McKinsey began working to change the system in order to gain short term profits, which is their goal. They indicated that America could move jobs and factories overseas without any downside at all. Everybody would get richer and happier in the deal which turned out to be one of the biggest lies ever told.

Today China is overtaking us economically and soon perhaps militarily. We no longer make a huge list of critical goods we need to survive including anti-biotics. Companies we think of as American no longer are American. They are effectively Chinese. All the factories and workers who build the iphone are in Asia. Apple just supplies the brand logo. For America this has been a disaster, but for McKinsey just the opposite.

As the American economy faded McKinsey simply attached itself to the world’s next super power. How close to the company is the Chinese government and visa-versa? From 2009 to 2018 McKinsey’s managing director served on the board of the China Development Bank. The Chinese Development Bank is a massive Communist Party controlled enterprise that finances the “One Belt One Road Initiative”. Its China’s bid to dominate international commerce through massive infrastructure projects. The company’s director is now Ambassador to China.

McKinsey and Company now brags that 30% of its Chinese clients are Chinese Communist Party state owned enterprises. These companies are directly operated and controlled by the CCP.