Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
03.18.23 Cider Sunday: Bivouac Ciderworks Albright Pear Hard Cider 4.25/5
5 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 16 hours ago |

Another nice one form the ladies at Bivouac Ciderworks in San Diego. This hard pear cider runs 5.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and a by my eye SRM of 4.Light clean crisp and tasty this is a solid choice.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.

Remember to like, share and subscribe.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
beerandgearalbrightbrewsandviewscraft-ciderhard-cidercidersundaybivouac-ciderworkspear-cider

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket