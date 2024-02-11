Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Back Pain & Sitting
channel image
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
49 Subscribers
54 views
Published 13 hours ago

Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/


Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/




Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636


Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB


Blog Talk Radio

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman



HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:


18582 Beach Blvd #22,


Huntington Beach, CA 92648




Call: (1) 714-962-5891




http://bergmanchiropractic.com




Office Hours:


Office Hours:


Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM


Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM


Fri - Sun Closed


Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana


4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico




Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824


From the US: (619) 365 9003


From MX: (664) 686 1158




[email protected]


https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/




Office Hours:


Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM


Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM


Sun Closed


Public Holidays - Closed






American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:


https://americanbiodental.com






Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:


https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/

Keywords
workback painsitting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket