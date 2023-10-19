The way she overcame the snowstorm showed us how much effort she had

Pitiful Animal
Oct 18, 2023
On the rain field, we suddenly found out the dog lying motionlessly
She was so cold that I immediately drove her to the vet clinic nearby
I really need the doctor's help for admission, examination, x-ray and hospital
The doctor took his temperature and told that he had stayed out for at least 3 hours
According to the results of the examination - multiple bruises,
dislocation of the right hip and possibly a broken shoulder blade.
They injected him with anesthetic and gave him temporary first aid
Now we had to go to prepare him for hospitalization. We found him very pitiful.
2
Studying more her result, they predicted that she was bumped by a car
she was about to go into a bone surgery
Thanks to your donations, our dog could have a successful surgery
I was so glad to see her right then
It was pretty hurted but at least she could stand like that
3
After being better, she came back to the place , where we found her
Her black fur was significant in the snowfield.
Emelie's energy was so enviable that I couldn't stand still.
The communication have nothing to give her trouble
She got a new friend when i just blinked my eyes
Two black dogs played together and had much more fun.
4
Emelie was happy to see me, I felt like today was a good day
Emelie has a new best friend named Anthea. Their lives were jubilant and boisterous.
They overturned and tore apart everything that could be in the cage
We were very pleased! Happy forever! What a carefree and funny dogs’ lives
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7aBYj5zpYk
