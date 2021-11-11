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EXCELLENT GRAPHENE OXIDE, 5G AND COVID PRESENTATION {please share!!}
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696 views • November 11, 2021
MIRRORED FROM:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nBFN39VF1jCi/
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
In this Podcast on the Crazz Files with Adam out of Sydney Australia, Tivon and Hope from FTWProject.com do a full presentation on Graphene Oxide, 5G and Covid.
Click the link to find the presentation notes for the show
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/graphene-oxide-5g-and-covid-presentation-and-notes-on-crazz-files/
Find out more about the book, forbidden tech here
https://www.forbiddentech.website
SUMMARY
PART 1
-Graphene Oxide Explained. They are trying to kill you with a 160 year old poison.
Graphene vs. Graphene Oxide- why its important to know the difference
How is Graphene Oxide made?
What can Graphene Oxide Do? Its unique properties is why they put it in everything.
-Graphene Oxide is the main ingredient in DARPA Hydrogels
-What’s in the Covid shots? GO, Steel, Parasites and more: New Photos
-Graphene Flagship. The money and power behind the agenda.
-Before Covid, a study was done: How much GO can they put in a human before fatal?
-Graphene Oxide in the PCR tests, in the masks, in the water supply and in chemtrails.
-How Graphene Oxide works with 5G
PART 2
-Spike Proteins, Graphene Oxide, Covid Shots Explained
-Health concerns of Graphene Oxide
-Its the same symptoms! GO poisoning, EMF Radiation Sickness, Covid
-Magnetism in those who got the shots explained. It’s the graphene oxide and other nanotech.
-Connection between 5G rollouts and the Covid Variants
-How to get graphene oxide out of your body
-Orgone Energy, EMF protection and Graphene Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nBFN39VF1jCi/
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
In this Podcast on the Crazz Files with Adam out of Sydney Australia, Tivon and Hope from FTWProject.com do a full presentation on Graphene Oxide, 5G and Covid.
Click the link to find the presentation notes for the show
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/graphene-oxide-5g-and-covid-presentation-and-notes-on-crazz-files/
Find out more about the book, forbidden tech here
https://www.forbiddentech.website
SUMMARY
PART 1
-Graphene Oxide Explained. They are trying to kill you with a 160 year old poison.
Graphene vs. Graphene Oxide- why its important to know the difference
How is Graphene Oxide made?
What can Graphene Oxide Do? Its unique properties is why they put it in everything.
-Graphene Oxide is the main ingredient in DARPA Hydrogels
-What’s in the Covid shots? GO, Steel, Parasites and more: New Photos
-Graphene Flagship. The money and power behind the agenda.
-Before Covid, a study was done: How much GO can they put in a human before fatal?
-Graphene Oxide in the PCR tests, in the masks, in the water supply and in chemtrails.
-How Graphene Oxide works with 5G
PART 2
-Spike Proteins, Graphene Oxide, Covid Shots Explained
-Health concerns of Graphene Oxide
-Its the same symptoms! GO poisoning, EMF Radiation Sickness, Covid
-Magnetism in those who got the shots explained. It’s the graphene oxide and other nanotech.
-Connection between 5G rollouts and the Covid Variants
-How to get graphene oxide out of your body
-Orgone Energy, EMF protection and Graphene Oxide
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