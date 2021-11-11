EXCELLENT GRAPHENE OXIDE, 5G AND COVID PRESENTATION {please share!!}

MIRRORED FROM:ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:In this Podcast on the Crazz Files with Adam out of Sydney Australia, Tivon and Hope from FTWProject.com do a full presentation on Graphene Oxide, 5G and Covid.Click the link to find the presentation notes for the showFind out more about the book, forbidden tech herehttps://www.forbiddentech.websiteSUMMARYPART 1-Graphene Oxide Explained. They are trying to kill you with a 160 year old poison.Graphene vs. Graphene Oxide- why its important to know the differenceHow is Graphene Oxide made?What can Graphene Oxide Do? Its unique properties is why they put it in everything.-Graphene Oxide is the main ingredient in DARPA Hydrogels-What’s in the Covid shots? GO, Steel, Parasites and more: New Photos-Graphene Flagship. The money and power behind the agenda.-Before Covid, a study was done: How much GO can they put in a human before fatal?-Graphene Oxide in the PCR tests, in the masks, in the water supply and in chemtrails.-How Graphene Oxide works with 5GPART 2-Spike Proteins, Graphene Oxide, Covid Shots Explained-Health concerns of Graphene Oxide-Its the same symptoms! GO poisoning, EMF Radiation Sickness, Covid-Magnetism in those who got the shots explained. It’s the graphene oxide and other nanotech.-Connection between 5G rollouts and the Covid Variants-How to get graphene oxide out of your body-Orgone Energy, EMF protection and Graphene Oxide