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EXCELLENT GRAPHENE OXIDE, 5G AND COVID PRESENTATION {please share!!}
Sayne Topiks
Sayne Topiks
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696 views • November 11, 2021
MIRRORED FROM:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nBFN39VF1jCi/

ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:

In this Podcast on the Crazz Files with Adam out of Sydney Australia, Tivon and Hope from FTWProject.com do a full presentation on Graphene Oxide, 5G and Covid.

Click the link to find the presentation notes for the show
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/graphene-oxide-5g-and-covid-presentation-and-notes-on-crazz-files/

Find out more about the book, forbidden tech here
https://www.forbiddentech.website

SUMMARY
PART 1
-Graphene Oxide Explained. They are trying to kill you with a 160 year old poison.
Graphene vs. Graphene Oxide- why its important to know the difference
How is Graphene Oxide made?
What can Graphene Oxide Do? Its unique properties is why they put it in everything.
-Graphene Oxide is the main ingredient in DARPA Hydrogels
-What’s in the Covid shots? GO, Steel, Parasites and more: New Photos
-Graphene Flagship. The money and power behind the agenda.
-Before Covid, a study was done: How much GO can they put in a human before fatal?
-Graphene Oxide in the PCR tests, in the masks, in the water supply and in chemtrails.
-How Graphene Oxide works with 5G
PART 2
-Spike Proteins, Graphene Oxide, Covid Shots Explained
-Health concerns of Graphene Oxide
-Its the same symptoms! GO poisoning, EMF Radiation Sickness, Covid
-Magnetism in those who got the shots explained. It’s the graphene oxide and other nanotech.
-Connection between 5G rollouts and the Covid Variants
-How to get graphene oxide out of your body
-Orgone Energy, EMF protection and Graphene Oxide
Keywords
5gcovidplandemicgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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