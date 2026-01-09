BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Somali Fraud Sparks Mass Tax Revolt—Americans Are Done Funding Criminals w/ Todd Callender
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
736 followers
5
851 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Todd Callender joins me to break down how massive fraud tied to Somali-run programs has become a tipping point for American taxpayers. As evidence of systemic abuse piles up and accountability remains nonexistent, more people are questioning whether paying taxes has crossed from civic duty into moral complicity. We explore why trust in government is collapsing, how humiliation and fraud are fueling calls for a tax revolt, and what happens when Americans decide they are done funding a system that no longer serves them. Buy the book, How the Specter of Communism is Ruling the World: https://jiii.io/55xdg1 To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
