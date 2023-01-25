Our Himalaya （Live）

https://gettr.com/post/p265nkqdedc
2023.01.24
Lyrics: William Wong
Composition: Tang Ping, SFG
Producer: Tang Ping
Arrangement: SFG
Vocals: The Chinese of the NFSC
《我们的喜马拉雅》（现场版）
词：齐馥伟（William Wong）
曲：唐平 SFG
制作人：唐平
编曲：SFG
演唱：爆料革命战友 新中国联邦人
