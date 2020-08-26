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Gespräch mit Wolfgang - Teil 033 - Weiterhin Klartext - Teil 2/2 - Mindcontrol
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189 views • August 26, 2020
Hier nun der 33te Teil unseres Austausches.
Eine weitere Klartext Sendung. Mir war es vorallem wichtig, die kommende Agenda aufzuzeigen und das Gespür in Richtung Mindcontrol jeglicher Art zu verfeinern. Dies ist der zweite von 2 Teilen unseres Gesprächs an dem Abend.
Viel Freude beim Sehen.
Link zu Wolfgangs Kanal Spiritscape:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKWcIpgP-MegemSQM0I-roA
Telegram:
t.me/spiritscapezentralsonne
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
Eine weitere Klartext Sendung. Mir war es vorallem wichtig, die kommende Agenda aufzuzeigen und das Gespür in Richtung Mindcontrol jeglicher Art zu verfeinern. Dies ist der zweite von 2 Teilen unseres Gesprächs an dem Abend.
Viel Freude beim Sehen.
Link zu Wolfgangs Kanal Spiritscape:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKWcIpgP-MegemSQM0I-roA
Telegram:
t.me/spiritscapezentralsonne
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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