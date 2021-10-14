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Designer Babies and Super Humans
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193 views • October 14, 2021
What are the ethics of CRISPR gene editing technology? Designer Babies and Super Humans are only the beginning of what these scientists want to do in genetic engineering. #crispr #genome_editing #GeneticEngineering
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