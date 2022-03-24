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Yuval Harari - THE MONSTROUS NEW WORLD
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95 views • March 24, 2022
Telegram - Voci independente (Independent Voices). | ”Several dominant ideological lines behind the plutocratic curtain issued by Yuval Harari, one of Klaus Schwab's fiancées:
▫️Militant transhumanism
▫️Dialectical materialism
▫️Biometric totalitarianism
▫️Techno-globalism
▫️Supremacy Zionism
▫️Radical Anti-Christianity
▫️Malthusianism and Genocidal Eugenics
Stalin was an uncivil, Mao a rudimentary. Harari is the refined tyrant, he's the scelerat philosopher.”
▫️Militant transhumanism
▫️Dialectical materialism
▫️Biometric totalitarianism
▫️Techno-globalism
▫️Supremacy Zionism
▫️Radical Anti-Christianity
▫️Malthusianism and Genocidal Eugenics
Stalin was an uncivil, Mao a rudimentary. Harari is the refined tyrant, he's the scelerat philosopher.”
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