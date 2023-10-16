Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AMERICAN WW2 TANK DESTROYERS, A BETTER IDEA COME TOO LATE IN WAR THUNDER
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
7 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
32 views
Published Monday

These did their job well, despite being obsolete the day they hit the battlefield. And against a war machine in retreat and at the end of its strength they proved useful as you see here. They got a gun capable of killing big cats into combat fast!

Keywords
russiatechnologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket