Nonstop-production of spike protein causes long-term damages in Covid-vaccinated people (Interview with Dr. Retzlaff)

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According to German
physicist and therapist Dr. Klaus Retzlaff, Covid vaccines cause many diffuse
clinical patterns. The reason for this are the damaging spike proteins which
are not produced by the body for half a day only but, as it was recently
discovered, for an unpredictable period of time. Here are the research results
for you.
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