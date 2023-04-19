https://gettr.com/post/p2ermrm4c09

4/17/2023 【Miles Insight】The CCP and its pawns spread rumors that our Whistleblowers’ Movement was about to fall apart after Miles Guo’s arrest on March 15. However, it turns out that our fellow fighters are more united than ever before, and everyone is more actively involved in the various works of the New Federal State of China. More Westerners have chosen to stand with us. The scale of justice is tipping towards a more righteous and enlightened position.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC





4/17/2023 【Nicole看七哥】中共和伪类们散布谣言说爆料革命在315事件后会分崩离析，但结果是，我们的战友比以前更团结，大家更加积极地参加新中国联邦的各项工作。更多的西方人也选择了和我们站在一起。正义的天平正在向正义和光明倾斜。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



