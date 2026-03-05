BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Iran: Training base in Sanandaj destroyed in IDF strikes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

Iran: Training base in Sanandaj destroyed in IDF strikes

Adding:

There was a Targeted (Israeli?) attack on a car in Lebanon

❗️The Iranian armed forces carried out an attack on an American tanker in the northern Persian Gulf on Thursday morning - IRGC.

Since the start of the American-israeli attacks, at least 1,114 people have died in Iran — CNN, citing the Iranian human rights organization HRANA

According to HRANA, among the dead are 183 minors. In addition, information about the deaths of more than 900 people is still under verification.

And:  ⚡️American losses in the Middle East are significantly higher than official figures. 

A Pentagon private contractor is urgently recruiting staff to work at Dover Air Base in Delaware.

The employees' tasks will include sorting and organizing the personal belongings of American military personnel who died outside the United States. 

Dover Air Base is a key center for strategic air transport in the United States.

More:

⚡️An oil tanker was attacked 30 nautical miles off the coast of Kuwait.

Italy will send anti-aircraft aid to the Gulf countries.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
