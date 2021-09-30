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MAGNETOFECTION FROM GRAPHENE OXIDE?: MAGNETIC ADVERSE REACTIONS [2021-09-29] (VIDEO)
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328 views • September 30, 2021
MAGNETOFECTION FROM GRAPHENE OXIDE?: MAGNETIC ADVERSE REACTIONS [2021-09-29] (VIDEO)
Magnetofection from graphene oxide, which is at least one common ingredient found in all 4 Covid Vaxxes is causing all types of metals (even non-magnetic), magnets, batteries, cell phones, and much more to be attracted magnetically to the VAXXED HUMAN BODY. The graphene oxide is also causing red blood cells to magnetically stick together causing massive blood clots, organ failure, heart attacks, brain strokes, neurological disorders, skin disorders, autoimmune disease (loss of all immunity to all diseases similar to AIDS), and much more. People need to research TRANSHUMANISM, 5G. mRNA GENE MANIPULATION, BLACK GOO, INTERNET OF THINGS, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, ROBOTICS, GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISMS (GMOs), and much more before it is too late. The DEMONrats on earth are pushing the FAKE SCAMdemic and the COVID VAXX PLANdemic for New World Order control measures. The shots are THE MARK OF THE BEAST and THE FINAL SOLUTION. Whatever you do, DO NOT GET A COVID JAB FOR ANY REASON WHATSOEVER. It is non-reversible once you have the DEVIL'S BREW inside your body! You must use your FREE WILL and CONsent to the Death Jab, Depop Jab, and Clot Shot. It CAN NOT be forced on you, and that is why Globalist World Governments are using ever trick in the book to get you to SUBMIT! So far MAGNETOFECTION occurs in 60 percent of all vaxxed sheeple.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Magnetofection from graphene oxide, which is at least one common ingredient found in all 4 Covid Vaxxes is causing all types of metals (even non-magnetic), magnets, batteries, cell phones, and much more to be attracted magnetically to the VAXXED HUMAN BODY. The graphene oxide is also causing red blood cells to magnetically stick together causing massive blood clots, organ failure, heart attacks, brain strokes, neurological disorders, skin disorders, autoimmune disease (loss of all immunity to all diseases similar to AIDS), and much more. People need to research TRANSHUMANISM, 5G. mRNA GENE MANIPULATION, BLACK GOO, INTERNET OF THINGS, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, ROBOTICS, GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISMS (GMOs), and much more before it is too late. The DEMONrats on earth are pushing the FAKE SCAMdemic and the COVID VAXX PLANdemic for New World Order control measures. The shots are THE MARK OF THE BEAST and THE FINAL SOLUTION. Whatever you do, DO NOT GET A COVID JAB FOR ANY REASON WHATSOEVER. It is non-reversible once you have the DEVIL'S BREW inside your body! You must use your FREE WILL and CONsent to the Death Jab, Depop Jab, and Clot Shot. It CAN NOT be forced on you, and that is why Globalist World Governments are using ever trick in the book to get you to SUBMIT! So far MAGNETOFECTION occurs in 60 percent of all vaxxed sheeple.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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