© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PHILIP HANEY TRIBUTE, Day 2 of a 2 Day Interview from July 2019 - 1 Year Anniversary of His Death
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 10, 2021
Philip Haney, a wonderful friend, strong Christian, and great Patriot standing for God, Family, and Constitution. A front-line officer, intelligence expert, and founding member of the Department of Homeland Security. His death was a shock to us all that knew him. He is also the author of See Something, Say Nothing - A Homeland Security Officer Exposes The Government's Submission to Jihad. (Can be found here: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2...)
Retired FBI Special Agent, David J. Baldovin, spent 2 days talking with Philip in July 2019. We offer some of the conversation here as part 2 of the 2 days to share memories and as a remembrance of the special man that we knew and the depth of knowledge he held. Day 2 gives you deep insight into what Philip experienced when he heard of the Boston Marathon bombing... what Philip knew may have prevented many of the terrorist's actions and what they did on U.S. soil. But... Philip was stopped, demeaned, reduced, and deleted. Watch and learn!
Please watch and share this video with friends and family. We miss him every day!
Special thanks to David J. Baldovin for the work on this tribute.
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations:https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
Retired FBI Special Agent, David J. Baldovin, spent 2 days talking with Philip in July 2019. We offer some of the conversation here as part 2 of the 2 days to share memories and as a remembrance of the special man that we knew and the depth of knowledge he held. Day 2 gives you deep insight into what Philip experienced when he heard of the Boston Marathon bombing... what Philip knew may have prevented many of the terrorist's actions and what they did on U.S. soil. But... Philip was stopped, demeaned, reduced, and deleted. Watch and learn!
Please watch and share this video with friends and family. We miss him every day!
Special thanks to David J. Baldovin for the work on this tribute.
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations:https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.