© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to transfer wisdom in the modern world? with Dr. Jack Kruse
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • March 13, 2020
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK : protecting the children in a digital industrial age - https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
this is the 3rd talk with dr. Jack Kruse: this time about the global pandemic and its relation to nnEMF's
please share!
dr. Jack Kruse website - https://jackkruse.com/
2nd talk with dr. Jack Kruse - https://youtu.be/9pBqdsMjtOE
1st talk with dr. Jack Kruse - https://youtu.be/Ts7h-sTRyU8
this is the 3rd talk with dr. Jack Kruse: this time about the global pandemic and its relation to nnEMF's
please share!
dr. Jack Kruse website - https://jackkruse.com/
2nd talk with dr. Jack Kruse - https://youtu.be/9pBqdsMjtOE
1st talk with dr. Jack Kruse - https://youtu.be/Ts7h-sTRyU8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.