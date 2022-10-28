Expensive Private K-12 Schools Now Forcing Parents To Be Woke | Ep. 35

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A number of K-12 schools in New York, costing upwards of $60,000 per student, are now demanding parents participate in “anti-racism” and “diversity” training sessions in order for students to attend their schools.
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