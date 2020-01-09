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Iran, Islam & Bible Prophecy!
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24 views • January 09, 2020
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With tensions escalating rapidly between the US and Iran, many are left wondering what the future holds. A feeling of anxious anticipation over possible retaliations, and the implications at home and abroad have many on edge. Does the Bible actually offer insight into what to expect from all that is unfolding? This video offers critical insights to that question.
#iran #bibleprophecy #usirantensions
EDIT VIDEO
With tensions escalating rapidly between the US and Iran, many are left wondering what the future holds. A feeling of anxious anticipation over possible retaliations, and the implications at home and abroad have many on edge. Does the Bible actually offer insight into what to expect from all that is unfolding? This video offers critical insights to that question.
#iran #bibleprophecy #usirantensions
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