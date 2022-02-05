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2/4/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP took the Chinese people’s hard-earned money and invited a bunch of leaders who were begging for food and money to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics which lasted only 100 minutes. In contrast, the US, which has respected the Chinese people since the Qing Dynasty, authorized the diplomatic departure of its embassy. How pathetic it is!