BloodNet (1993, PC)

BloodNet is an RPG developed and published by Microprose. It was also released for Amiga and later re-released for Linux, macOs and modern Windows.



BloodNet takes place in a Cyberpunk future with some fantasy elements, similar to Shadowrun. Vampires exists, although most people don't this or consider it to be rumours. The story is about Ransom Stark, a computer hacker, scrounger or mercenary (depending on your class). Ransom was once saved by a woman called Deidre who inserted a prototype neuro-implant into his brain after Ransom had severe side effects due to overexposure to the Cyberspace. One day, a mysterious woman hires Ransom for an easy job, yet offers him a fortune for it. The catch comes later, when Ransom fetches his reward. The woman turns out to be vampire, as is her father - Abraham van Helsing. Abraham, an executive of a powerful mega corporation, reads Ransom's mind to know the whereabouts of Deidre, as finding and enslaving her is a part of his plan to take over Manhattan, the Cyberspace and finally the world. To make matters worse, Abraham bites Ransom, turning him into a vampire. Fortunately, Ransom's implant prevents him from losing his humanity completely and also from being under control by Abraham. Unfortunately, the implant can only hold on for a few days. Now Ransom has limited time to defeat van Helsing and find a way to save himself from becoming a vampire.



You start the game by creating the character of Ransom Stark. You start off alone, but you can hire other characters to join your party. Combat is turn-based, but will run automatically until you give new orders. There is no magic, but can use mixtures of drugs for different effects. Characters with the required skills can enter Cyberspace, and you can also upgrade your Cyberspace equipment. Apart from using weapons, Ransom can also use his vampire bite, but you have to keep a balance. The longer you wait, the higher Ransom's vampiric urge will become. But using the bite too often, especially on innocent people, will make Ransom's vampiric side take over.