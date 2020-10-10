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Brass Mushroom Casting (Cast #095)
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43 views • October 10, 2020
This is the first time I've made a cast with brass. The result is not bad but melting brass is a pain so I probably won't use it too often. I definitely don't see being able to use it for ant colonies since it takes so long to melt even a small amount. Also, the higher temperature causes it to react far more violently when it hits water than aluminum.
I believe this is a bolete mushroom. A few of these were in the yard and this was the best one. I don't know the exact type of mushroom this is. I don't see these very often and haven't since. If you know, tell me in the comments section.
See the cast page for more info and pictures: http://www.anthillart.com/castings/095
I believe this is a bolete mushroom. A few of these were in the yard and this was the best one. I don't know the exact type of mushroom this is. I don't see these very often and haven't since. If you know, tell me in the comments section.
See the cast page for more info and pictures: http://www.anthillart.com/castings/095
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