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Joe Biden - Waiting for a Black Man Loses His Dates and Directions
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74 views • August 19, 2020
Joe Biden was unable to recall that he was first inaugurated as vice president in 2009. Biden’s repeated brain freeze was caught on camera during a virtual fundraiser with Actor Tom Hanks on Tuesday.
The fundraiser, which was hosted by Hanks during this week’s virtual Democratic National Convention, saw Biden attempting to explain the Oscar-winner how 40 years after his work as a public defender he was inaugurated as vice president alongside President Barack Obama.
Biden wasn’t inaugurated in 2018 nor in 2012, with the two ceremonies actually taking place in 2009 and 2013.
#2020Election #Entertainment #Politics #JoeBiden #TomHanks #joedirtbiden #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joekamala #trump #trumo2020 #kag
The fundraiser, which was hosted by Hanks during this week’s virtual Democratic National Convention, saw Biden attempting to explain the Oscar-winner how 40 years after his work as a public defender he was inaugurated as vice president alongside President Barack Obama.
Biden wasn’t inaugurated in 2018 nor in 2012, with the two ceremonies actually taking place in 2009 and 2013.
#2020Election #Entertainment #Politics #JoeBiden #TomHanks #joedirtbiden #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joekamala #trump #trumo2020 #kag
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