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Corona Virus Reactions and Vaccine Ramifications - An In-Depth Examination of the Covid-19 Pandemic with Dr. Ronald Brown
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30 views • April 20, 2021
Does sodium chloride play a role in how and why our bodies contract viruses? Research may show that its presence can be a significant indicator. Listen up to learn:
How vaccines are developed in real-time
The difference between infection fatality rates and case fatality rates
What happens to mRNA after it is used in the vaccine
Ronald B. Brown, Ph.D., joins the conversation to discuss his research into the Covid-19 virus and how it interacts with our bodies.
It can bring more harm than good by overreacting to early Covid-19 reports before understanding and defining statistics. By making hasty decisions on the advice of the World Health Organization, there may be lasting repercussions.
The human body has a "virome," similar to the gut microbiome, which plays a role in maintaining overall health in the body. By making viruses internally, our bodies produce certain products at different times in the year, affecting our health in different ways.
Search for Dr. Ronald B. Brown on Google Scholar for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
How vaccines are developed in real-time
The difference between infection fatality rates and case fatality rates
What happens to mRNA after it is used in the vaccine
Ronald B. Brown, Ph.D., joins the conversation to discuss his research into the Covid-19 virus and how it interacts with our bodies.
It can bring more harm than good by overreacting to early Covid-19 reports before understanding and defining statistics. By making hasty decisions on the advice of the World Health Organization, there may be lasting repercussions.
The human body has a "virome," similar to the gut microbiome, which plays a role in maintaining overall health in the body. By making viruses internally, our bodies produce certain products at different times in the year, affecting our health in different ways.
Search for Dr. Ronald B. Brown on Google Scholar for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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