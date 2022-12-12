The Unstoppable Electric-Vehicle Transition | Andrew Miller

While government policies around the world have markedly stimulated the electric-vehicle industry, Andrew Miller, head of price assessments at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, argues the transition runs deeper and is already subject to inertia. Even the largest automobile companies have jumped on the bandwagon of electric vehicles. A central component is lithium-based batteries, and raw materials play a key role in prices. This year, for example, a spike in lithium prices has pushed up battery manufacturing costs. Miller is optimistic that in about five to 10 years, manufacturing of these batteries will achieve cost-effectiveness for broader use. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of TinOne (TSX-V: TORC.V), reports on the latest drilling results from the Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania. Donaldson, who just returned from visiting the company’s projects in Australia, also notes positive news regarding the broader tin market. As reported by Andy Home of Reuters: "The faster the world moves towards the internet-of-things, the more tin will be needed to glue the expanding metaverse together." After a five-week price rebound, Donaldson expects the bull run to continue and drive up equities prices. Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/nstoppable-electric-vehicle-transition/

