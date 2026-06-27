⚡️ — Footage shows Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile launches and precision strikes on the Titan-Barrikady Plant in Volgograd, Russia.



Titan-Barrikady, officially known as JSC Federal Scientific and Production Center "Titan-Barrikady," is responsible for producing heavy artillery systems and gun barrels, including those for the 2A65 Msta-B and 2S19 Msta-S howitzers, as well as the main gun barrels for T-72 and T-80 tanks. It also manufactures ground support equipment, chassis components, and mobile self-propelled launchers for the Iskander-M operational-tactical ballistic missile system, and is involved in the design and production infrastructure supporting newer strategic missile programs such as the Oreshnik.

Adding info from a silent video that I couldn't upload:

The Russian Armed Forces reportedly destroyed two MiG-29 multirole fighters at Voznesensk airfield in Mykolaiv Oblast using Geran-4 loitering munitions equipped with electro-optical (EO) seekers.



Separately, a Ukrainian MiG-29 crashed in Poltava Oblast. The pilot successfully ejected.

Adding:

⚡️ — Germany may reinstate compulsory military service for men as early as 2027.



The authorities fear that voluntary recruitment will not allow the Bundeswehr to reach the required strength. The decision on the return of conscription must be made by July 31, 2027.

Adding:

⚡️ — Anthropic announced the opening of access to its most powerful AI model.



“Today, the government notified us that Mythos 5, our strongest model in the field of cybersecurity, can be redeployed for a group of US organizations that manage and protect critical infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.



Anthropic notes that the company continues to work with authorities to expand access to Mythos 5 and lift the ban on the Fable 5 model.



By the way, this model was blocked 3 days after its release, at the request of the US authorities, as the head of the NSA later stated, this model hacked almost all US secret systems not in weeks, but in a matter of hours.







@IntelSlava