BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile launches and precision strikes on the Titan-Barrikady Plant in Volgograd, Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • Yesterday

⚡️ — Footage shows Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile launches and precision strikes on the Titan-Barrikady Plant in Volgograd, Russia.

Titan-Barrikady, officially known as JSC Federal Scientific and Production Center "Titan-Barrikady," is responsible for producing heavy artillery systems and gun barrels, including those for the 2A65 Msta-B and 2S19 Msta-S howitzers, as well as the main gun barrels for T-72 and T-80 tanks. It also manufactures ground support equipment, chassis components, and mobile self-propelled launchers for the Iskander-M operational-tactical ballistic missile system, and is involved in the design and production infrastructure supporting newer strategic missile programs such as the Oreshnik.

Adding info from a silent video that I couldn't upload:

The Russian Armed Forces reportedly destroyed two MiG-29 multirole fighters at Voznesensk airfield in Mykolaiv Oblast using Geran-4 loitering munitions equipped with electro-optical (EO) seekers.

Separately, a Ukrainian MiG-29 crashed in Poltava Oblast. The pilot successfully ejected.

Adding:

⚡️ — Germany may reinstate compulsory military service for men as early as 2027.

The authorities fear that voluntary recruitment will not allow the Bundeswehr to reach the required strength. The decision on the return of conscription must be made by July 31, 2027.

Adding:

⚡️ — Anthropic announced the opening of access to its most powerful AI model.

“Today, the government notified us that Mythos 5, our strongest model in the field of cybersecurity, can be redeployed for a group of US organizations that manage and protect critical infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.

Anthropic notes that the company continues to work with authorities to expand access to Mythos 5 and lift the ban on the Fable 5 model.

By the way, this model was blocked 3 days after its release, at the request of the US authorities, as the head of the NSA later stated, this model hacked almost all US secret systems not in weeks, but in a matter of hours.



@IntelSlava

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Majority of Poles Oppose Ukraine&#8217;s EU Membership, Poll Shows

Majority of Poles Oppose Ukraine’s EU Membership, Poll Shows

Garrison Vance
U.S. Warns EU of Potential LNG Supply Diversion Over Methane Rules

U.S. Warns EU of Potential LNG Supply Diversion Over Methane Rules

Morgan S. Verity
Iranian officials reject America&#8217;s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Iranian officials reject America’s GMOs, pledge not to use frozen funds on American agricultural products

Lance D Johnson
Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Russian Foreign Ministry Alleges Corruption at International Criminal Court

Garrison Vance
China Positions to Lead Iran&#8217;s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

China Positions to Lead Iran’s Postwar Reconstruction, Aiming to Secure Oil Supplies

Garrison Vance
Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Denmark Proposes Nationwide Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy