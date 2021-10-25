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A 45-year-old man died less than 24 hours after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Geoffrey Young, an FBI special agent, got the Pfizer shot.
Within hours, Geoffrey had several symptoms including a headache and nausea. His wife checked on him in bed many times because he was rustling around, but he seemed fine, and they thought the side effects were normal.
The next time she saw him several hours later, he was blue, and his arm stretched out hanging off the bed. He wasn’t breathing and he was eventually pronounced dead.
Now a widow, she must endure scorn from the pro-vaccine crowd.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/45-year-old-fbi-special-agent-dies-less-than-24-hours-after-receiving-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/