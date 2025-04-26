Cane Strippers and the Cold Case of Junior Kelly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cane strippers and live animals in pants! We introduce listeners to the NC Florida Cold Case of Junior Kelly. We interview one of his closest relatives to get clues on the case. Call the Gilchrist County (Florida) Sheriffs Dept. with any tips.
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
