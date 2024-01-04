What’s In Store for 2024: John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | Jan 4th, 2024

Suspension of vote

No election in 2024

Rising uproar and societal interjection en masse

Escalation of wmd including nuclear threat in various regions





To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





Stay Connected with JMC! Email him at: [email protected]





Want to tune in on the go? Click the link below to catch the podcast version:





Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER

Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING AMP NEWS!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS – KIRK ELLIOTT PHD





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:

https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:

http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com