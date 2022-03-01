Prof Sucharit Bhakdi LOSES HIS PATIENCE!

Dr Bhakdi is passionate in halting these inoculations to stop the injuries and death globally. It is unprecedented this medical fraud that billions of people have been subjected to.Doctors are not Lawyers and likewise Lawyers are not Doctors. Neither are Judges Medical Doctors.This Grand Jury of Public Opinion is a template and an formal evidence gathering exercise to be tooled up for presenting to courts of law to bring evidence to the judge/s and jury to firstly make it clear the medical malfeasance happening, how and to what extent.Of course Dr Bhakdi is impatient as are we all, but all these professionals must be professional otherwise they will just be denied court hearings. Individual doctors, experts and specialists have tried unsuccessfully to bring this to any court. Fortunately with The German Covid Investigative team along with the many associated with them globally they may have inroads by the numbers demanding to be present a case and a hearing. There are many smaller groups trying to get action happening but it must be done professionally and expertly.Credit The Grand Jury for Public Opinion and The German Corona Investigative Committee