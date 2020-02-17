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AI Is Weaponized
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392 views • February 17, 2020
AI Is Weaponized
The palm-sized quadcopters use real-time data mining and artificial intelligence to find and kill their targets.
The makers of the seven-minute film titled "Slaughterbots" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-2tpwW0kmU) are hoping the startling dramatization will draw attention to what they view as a looming crisis — the development of lethal, autonomous weapons, select and fire on human targets without human guidance
The palm-sized quadcopters use real-time data mining and artificial intelligence to find and kill their targets.
The makers of the seven-minute film titled "Slaughterbots" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-2tpwW0kmU) are hoping the startling dramatization will draw attention to what they view as a looming crisis — the development of lethal, autonomous weapons, select and fire on human targets without human guidance
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