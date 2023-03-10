122 - Impeach Biden Now Over Blowing Up the Nord Stream Pipelines

President Biden said in February of 2022, that if Russia attached Ukraine, the Nord Stream pipeline(s) would be no more. On September 26th, 2022, Nord Stream one (2 pipelines) and Nor Stream 2 (2 pipelines) were covertly blown up by US Navy Seals.This was done without the required approval of Congress for committment of US troops in acts of war.

President Biden needs to be impeached now.

Seymour Hersh article on how the United States blew up Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2: https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream

Scott Ritter on blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines: https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/seymour-hershs-trinity-of-truth



https://visionroot.org







