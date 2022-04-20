X22 REPORT - [HRC] Panics, All Assets Deployed, How Is Evidence Legally Introduced, We Have It All

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2756b - April 20, 2022[HRC] Panics, All Assets Deployed, How Is Evidence Legally Introduced, We Have It AllThe [DS]/[HRC] is panicking, she has now deployed all assets, she fell right into the trap and the lies are being exposed. JA is being brought back to the US, do the patriots have the source, how do you introduce evidence legally. The war in Ukraine is failing for the [DS] and the fake news is panicking that Trump and the people have the upper hand and its not going away. The keep talking about how democracy will be destroyed, translation they are talking about their system that they put in place, that is what will be destroyed.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF