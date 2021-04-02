© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
StealthFyre | Preparing Egg Drop Soup Over A Small Dakota Fire Hole
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 02, 2021
We head out to a sandbar on the Gallatin River and prepare a small pot of Egg Drop Soup. We've used the StealthFyre Bush Runner in its Dakota Fire Hole configuration to create a smokeless fire.
The Bush Runner is our smallest available stove, and is ideal for most lightweight camping and hiking situations. It can be deployed nearly anywhere, either above ground or below ground as we demonstrate in this video. It can also be configured in several other manners.
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
The Bush Runner is our smallest available stove, and is ideal for most lightweight camping and hiking situations. It can be deployed nearly anywhere, either above ground or below ground as we demonstrate in this video. It can also be configured in several other manners.
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.