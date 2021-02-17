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Newsmax host gets into it with writer over Pelosi's knowledge of Jan 6th
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130 views • February 17, 2021
THE CAPITOL: As some commentators and lawmakers are beginning to question House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's knowledge of events on the chaotic early January day which saw fringe Trump demonstrators storm the grounds, Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield and Joe Conason, editor in chief of The National Memo, get into a heated exchange over the sequence of events and motivations that day. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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