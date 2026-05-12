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This Is The Dark State In Action | Catherine Austin Fitts, Simon Dixon, and Iain Davis
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
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Catherine Austin Fitts, Simon Dixon, and Iain Davis sit down together for the first time. A former Assistant Secretary of Housing, the banker who called Celsius and Luna before they blew, and the journalist behind "The Technocratic Dark State" say the control grid is already live.


$21 trillion missing from the federal books. Palantir quietly threading into US food, healthcare, and law enforcement. A three-lock money system buried in the CLARITY and GENIUS Acts. A "dark enlightenment" philosophy now shaping White House policy. Is this the financial coup nobody voted for?

What this means for Bitcoin, stablecoins, gold, and your sovereignty, and why the window to opt out is closing fast.


#ControlGrid #Technocracy #TheGreatReset #CatherineAustinFitts #SimonDixon #IainDavis


⚠️ This panel features the speakers' personal opinions and analysis on public-policy, finance, and geopolitical trends. It is for educational and discussion purposes only. Claims about specific individuals, companies, and governments are the speakers' interpretation of public reporting, not established fact. Nothing in this video is financial, legal, or medical advice. Speak to a qualified professional before changing how you eat, exercise, or pursue medical care.


🟢 Catherine Austin Fitts on X: https://x.com/solari_the

🟢 The Solari Report: https://solari.com/


Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07wrjhJvZNY

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
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