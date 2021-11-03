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Exciting conclusion Part 3 of the Predictive Progamming by the Cabal and what an exploding La Palma Volcano could do.
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140 views • November 03, 2021
No I do not think you run for the hills. You would be squashed like a bug. Burned alive most likely. The thumbnail pic is a tour van in downtown Medellin that tours the city. I have not taken this tour but I have done the walking tour which is free . Of course you should give the Colombian tour guide a nice tip.
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