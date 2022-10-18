Live UFO chat with Paul --080- GUFON Slandering and Lying Again + Alien in the BUSH + moon landings

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Lies Extreme and new Slander claims from GUFON + His Alien in the bush Re-Cap [00:02:02] (2) Main Topics begins - A Initial chat about drugs and using them and if OK to call someone a druggy if daily user of WEED [00:13:00] (2b) Used google to see what they say from their search results and weed use and found some interesting stuff on known affects of it and DNA. [00:21:00] (2c) Proving GUFON has a memory problem with his Email to Tyler using FAIR USE small clips. [00:27:00] (2d) Hater and also Abuser DBcopper defends his biggest Mate GUFON claiming Paul is hypocrite no showing why? Not like he does. [00:33:00] (2e) Claims verious people hes block are Pauls Friends? [00:40:00] (2f) Talks about Mental claims on him while denying he said that about Paul and Others.. CONTRADICTION laughable. [00:46:45] (2h) The ALEIN with night vision and email in his own words. [00:58:00] (2i) GUFON claims Paul lied about him emailing and other things clearly hes wrong and making a laughing stock of himself. GabberBeastTV points out NLP of the eyes proving is making up a story with some memory recall and misquotes things. [01:10:00] (3) Slanders Paul Gender and MEDS claims etc all FALSE statements about him. [01:18:20] (4) Pauls enhancements and overlays of a possible Palm and Plant Pareidolia [01:30:20] (5) Hes saying him and Thirdphase and planning to strike channels to take Paul and others out. This teaming up is against googles TOS, [01:47:00] (6) GUFON still hasnt watch the hoax files documentary is making a comment about it part 1 clip and claims attacking him about being a druggy. [01:55:30] (6b) Part 2 - purposely shows the hoax files on a small screen unprofessionally using smartphone. [02:01:00] (6c) Why is a known Section 51 CGI still up on their channel if they changed posted in 2021?? GUFON is shilling agian! [02:22:00] (7) Paul points out his fans need to watch it fully to the end as they are still clueless and taking GUFONS word on it all? [02:52:00] (8) Debunk the noise of TPOM lastest video UFOs and claims. [03:16:00] (9) Where does 18Wheels live and film UFOs over his house? [03:30:00] (10) Look over UFOofinterest Scotts latest CGI debunks [03:42:00] (11) Gabber and 18Wheels (Rabbit hole) Claim moon landings faked so I try to go over some of claims again about them. [04:21:00] (12) Scott Brando - Provide new info with a old video showing the google earth was INDEED a water droplet yet we didnt find examples of that last live. so Paul was wrong and confirms with examples of drops on camera cover. [04:37:00] (13) Last Item re-Cap the Stage Hand in Astronauts Visor. Old Streetcap1 fake noise and show close examples and names of the other Astronaut filming him being the reflection!. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

