Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE SIGN SAID WALK IN'S WERE WELCOME, THE PROBLEM IS HE COULD NOT WALK OUT, DEAD AFTER 4TH JAB..? 💉💉💉
189 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

Come to think of it, he was lucky to be able to walk after the first 3 jabs. The first 3 jabs did not work. However this one did. They are going to have to shorten that 15 min wait down to about 1min. They need to make it something like this:


Jab 1: 15 min. wait

Jab 2: 10 min. wait

Jab 3: 5 min. wait

Jab 4: 1 min wait

Jab 5 to 500: Get the hell out of here now.


Notice the masktard asshole blocking his ability to video. "Security" he is ? He does not have any right to do anything to you. I would have had a physical altercation with him no doubt. Cough on his ass he will move. He is part of a mass murder if he is working a kill shot center at a mall. Record his crimes against humanity. Don't back down from these worms with some imagined authority. They have none unless you give it to them.


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


Shared from and subscribe to:

99%

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/

Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket