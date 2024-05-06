War Signs Like Never Before 06/05/2024

Today we see that Moscow has warned that NATO is preparing for a Nuclear Strike on Russia. Russia have also issued a Nuclear Map of Europe – targeting all NATO bases on European soil. Intense levels are increasing as NATO falls into a “War Trance” and finally we see that the U.S. is dangerously militarizing the Baltic.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Don't wake up the Russian bear! Lavrov, Ukraine - Further Confirmation

https://youtu.be/cet3gPb6CIY?si=4PmeoOnRYQF60l8H





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support