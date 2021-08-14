The Silent War Ep. 6082: Audit BOOMS @ Lindells Symposium, Biden Blackmail Laptop#2 & Much more

In this episode of The Silent War-A new virus outbreak with an 85% fatality rate - the Marburg, has been announced by the WHO...Booster shots for the failing suicide vaccines, and how to claim your exemptions. Kids Crammed In Confined Cages in close quarters with covid sick. Reminsicent of nursing home scandal of multiple Democrat Governors.President’s Naked Son with Hooker Complaining About Russians Stealing His Laptop for Blackmail, Really! And no mainstream media will touch it.Dan Crenshaws connection to Soros and Klaus Schwab's Great Reset - Basically the Great Reset Junior Varsity team.More election fraud whistleblowers with evidence of cheating in the 2020 election, even images of internet connected voting machines!Texas Senate votes for Forensic Audit and Texas declares sex change operations for children to be child abuse, finally.Mike Lindell physically assaulted.Newsom handed a victory by CA's supreme court allowing him to cheat with mail in voting in his own recall election.And Antifa's Incel Rage continues to burn America.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat