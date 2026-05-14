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🚨Pentagon drone deals line Trump’s pockets – Max Blumenthal, George Galloway clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨🛩 Pentagon drone deals line Trump’s pockets – Blumenthal

The Pentagon is funneling massive contracts to drone companies personally owned by Donald Trump’s sons, Max Blumenthal has exposed, adding that one of these firms, an Israeli company, is producing tech for the controversial Iran war.

👉 The journalist blasts the administration's corruption, comparing it to Hunter Biden’s dealings, calling it the most corrupt ever seen.

All the money is flowing to contractors who have been paying Donald Trump, revealing deep ties between security needs and Trump’s business empire, Blumenthal said.

Adding:

BREAKING: Iran has seized the Honduras-flagged vessel HUI CHUAN, a Chinese-operated "floating armory," 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah, UAE, and is towing it toward Iranian territorial waters.

What is the HUI CHUAN?

The vessel is described as a "floating armory"—a weapons storage ship used by private military contractors and maritime security firms to arm commercial vessels transiting pirate-prone waters. These ships store rifles, ammunition, and defensive equipment that security teams pick up and drop off as needed.

The HUI CHUAN, flying a false Honduras flag, was operated by Chinese private military contractors. It had been anchored in the Gulf of Oman for the past month, positioned to supply weapons to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to defend against Somali, Houthi, and Iranian threats.

The timing: Iran seized this vessel during Trump's summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing, where the two leaders discussed the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Trump said Xi agreed that "the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy."

What this likely means: Iran is clearing the maritime security infrastructure that enables commercial shipping to bypass its control. The HUI CHUAN was arming vessels so they could transit the Strait without Iranian approval. Iran just confiscated the weapons depot.

This doesn't appear to be a message to China, it's more likely that Iran is taking the weapons to inspect them, possibly redistribute them to allied forces, or eliminate a private security operation it views as a Western proxy in its waters.

This is at least the third vessel Iran has seized since February. 

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