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Δείτε την αποκλειστική συνέντευξη του Ρώσου Πρέσβη στην Κύπρο και "καμαρώστε" .... τον Κύπριο δημοσιογράφο...!
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110 views • March 02, 2022
Ουκρανία τέλος! - Διακήρυξη δημιουργίας Ομοσπονδιακού Κράτους - Η Ρωσία αφαίρεσε τα κρατικά ουκρανικά σύμβολα
Διακήρυξη για την πλήρη κατάργηση του τωρινού κράτους και την δημιουργία ενός νέου κράτους της “Ομοσπονδιακής Δημοκρατίας της Ουκρανίας”
https://warnews247.gr/oukrania-telos-diakiryxi-dimiourgias-omospondiakou-kratous-i-rosia-afairese-ta-kratika-oukranika-symvola/
Διακήρυξη για την πλήρη κατάργηση του τωρινού κράτους και την δημιουργία ενός νέου κράτους της “Ομοσπονδιακής Δημοκρατίας της Ουκρανίας”
https://warnews247.gr/oukrania-telos-diakiryxi-dimiourgias-omospondiakou-kratous-i-rosia-afairese-ta-kratika-oukranika-symvola/
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