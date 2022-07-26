New Yorkers React to the Elite's Sustainable Bug Diet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Economic Forum makes it clear that bug diets play a central role in the sustainable future they’re working to bring about.
►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3BiHMDb
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►EMAILS - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Crypto - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►SUBSCRIBE - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►SHOP - https://rebelne.ws/store
►PODCAST - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU - https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebelnews
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.