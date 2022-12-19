TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ IND. Dec 18, "Dark, cold winter of war, arms, and words coming" 1st of 3 parts.

TvNI of Dec. 18 1st hour, with Prof Jim Fetzer, Scott Bennett, Attorney David Denney, and Host Donald Grahn.
We start in Stone-Age cold Ukraine, and other critical realities,... and end up in a hot, enlightening political / presidential discussion - quite entertaining and informative, starting about 45 minutes in. Our panelists at their informed best emphatic perspectives!!
Worth watching and sharing widely in these critical times.. Grab some popcorn!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.