TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ IND. Dec 18, "Dark, cold winter of war, arms, and words coming" 1st of 3 parts.
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Published Yesterday |

TvNI of Dec. 18 1st hour, with Prof Jim Fetzer, Scott Bennett, Attorney David Denney, and Host Donald Grahn.
We start in Stone-Age cold Ukraine, and other critical realities,... and end up in a hot, enlightening political / presidential discussion - quite entertaining and informative, starting about 45 minutes in.   Our panelists at their informed best emphatic perspectives!!
Worth watching and sharing widely in these critical times..  Grab some popcorn!

trumpjfkkennedyfetzerukrainebennettgrahnkenneypolitics and current events

