In 1999 for 78 straight days, NATO BOMBED BELGRADE - Jeffrey Sachs

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"In 1999 for 78 straight days, NATO BOMBED BELGRADE."
Professor Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS Europe. After breaking up Yugoslavia and creating the fake state of Kosovo, they have "the audacity to say, 'borders are sacred.'"
Adding:
By a vote of 123 in favor, 3 against (United States, Israel, Argentina), and 52 abstentions, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade and the enslavement of Africans on racial grounds “the gravest crime against humanity.”